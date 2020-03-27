North Carolina governor issues ‘stay at home’ order for entire state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a statewide “stay at home” order due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper said Friday that his order directs citizens to stay home unless they need to leave for an essential reason, such as to go to work or to get food, medicine, outdoor exercise, or to help someone.

Gatherings of more than ten people are banned and people are ordered to stay at least six feet away from each other.

Enforcement of the governor’s executive order will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the governor, 763 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 60 counties throughout the state.

To continue our aggressive battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, today I have signed a Stay At Home order for the entire state of North Carolina. Enforcement begins at 5 PM on Monday, but we urge you to start as soon as possible. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 27, 2020