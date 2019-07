MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) — Authorities in Madison County, North Carolina are investigating a fire that destroyed a small country church.

WLOS reports “The Grapevine Church of God” outside Mars Hill caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday. The church was fully engulfed.

The wooden sign in front of the church is now one of the few things left standing.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation this morning.