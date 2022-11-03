HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — A plane crash in Harlan County has left at least one person dead, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, police began receiving calls about a loud noise near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport near Harlan, a Kentucky State Police trooper told media. KSP says that the crash occurred just south of the airport.

First responders arrived at the scene and found that a small plane had crashed, killing one person, WRIL says. Kentucky State Police has confirmed that there are no known survivors of the crash.

KSP is securing the scene, awaiting the Federal Aviation Administration’s arrival and investigation.