KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band Nickelback is headed to Knoxville to play Thompson-Boiling Arena in September.

According to a press release from the venue, Nickelback will be joined by Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross on Wednesday, September 27.

“Globally celebrated for their career-defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades,” said the release.

Tickets are available online Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. For more information, click here.