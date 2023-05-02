LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 2, 2023) – Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for Governor of Kentucky. “THE KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE,” featuring three Republican candidates in the Governor’s race, Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, and Eric Deters, will be broadcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST.

Produced by WDKY-TV FOX 56 in Lexington, the debate will be hosted by Marvin Bartlett of FOX 56 News in Lexington, Gilbert Corsey of WDRB News in Louisville, and Ashley Kirkland of WLWT News in Cincinnati. “This is the final opportunity for Kentucky voters to see the candidates together before the Republican Primary on May 16,” said Bartlett. “Many viewers may decide who they’re voting for while watching our broadcast.”

To prepare for the debate, FOX 56 News commissioned a third-party poll with Emerson College to determine the issues Kentucky voters care about most. “The results were clear,” said Mark Glover, News Director of FOX 56 News. “Kentuckians are concerned about our economy, our schools, and the state of our democracy. We’ll question the candidate on these topics during the debate, and report on them in our daily coverage of the Governor’s race on FOX 56 News.”

In addition to airing on FOX 56, the debate will be broadcast on nine other television stations, providing complete coverage of every county in Kentucky. “Thanks to our broadcast partners, the Republican Gubernatorial Debate will be available to every household in Kentucky,” said Monte Costes, Vice President & General Manager of FOX 56. “That’s our commitment to be Your Local Election Headquarters for the Governor’s race and every major state election.”

The 10 Kentucky Republican Gubernatorial Debate Partner Stations

Station Network Market Station Website Social WDKY-TV FOX56 FOX Lexington, KY fox56news.com @FOX56News WDRB-TV FOX Louisville, KY wdrb.com @WDRBNews WSIL-TV ABC Paducah, KY www.wsiltv.com @WSILNews WNKY-TV CBS Bowling Green, KY wnky.com @wnkytv WLWT-TV NBC Cincinnati, OH wlwt.com @WLWT WKRN -TV 2 ABC Nashville, TN wkrn.com @WKRN WATE-TV 6 ABC Knoxville, TN wate.com @6News WJHL-TV 11 CBS/ABC Tri-Cities TN / VA wjhl.com @WJHL11 WOWK-TV 13 CBS Charleston / Huntington, WV wowktv.com @WOWK13News WEHT-TV 25 ABC Evansville, IN tristatehomepage.com @WEHTWTVWlocal

