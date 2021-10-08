News Channel 11 speaks with son of Dog the Bounty Hunter, Leland Chapman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11’s Sydney Kessler sat down with Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son Leland Chapman on Friday to discuss his upcoming Hazzard Fest appearances and his father’s search for Brian Laundrie.

Chapman will be at Greeneville’s fourth-annual Hazzard Fest for meet-and-greets, signatures and a selfie or two.

While discussing Hazzard Fest, Chapman also provided updates for his father’s search of Brian Laundrie, who returned to his family home in Florida without his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was later found on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Her death was ruled as a homicide.

Laundrie has not been seen since Sept. 13, when his parents say he left the family home to go hiking at a nearby reserve.

Chapman said that while there have been multiple reports of Laundrie sighting in the Appalachia area, his father remains in Florida “with boots on the ground” in an effort to find Laundrie.

