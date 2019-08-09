New bill in Virginia could help bring broadband internet to rural areas

Washington County, Va. (WJHL) — Change could be on the horizon for people living in rural parts of Virginia.

Dominion Energy Virginia is developing a pilot program to help rural localities in the Commonwealth obtain broadband internet.

According to the service provider’s website, “We’re seeking to identify localities unserved by broadband and partner with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to provide rural broadband services to qualifying areas within our electric service territory. Our goal is to provide the important “middle-mile resource” needed to extend service into unserved communities.”

The work is part of a new bill that was sponsored this year by Delegate Israel O’Quinn of Washington County, Virginia.

As part of the new bill, the cost of extending broadband into rural areas drops, allowing for more opportunities across Virginia.

“This year we made historic investments in last-mile broadband, an important need for every Virginia business and family. But we can do more, and my administration is working to make universal broadband a reality within the next decade,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Dominion Energy is seeking feedback from communities by September. To learn more information about the company’s request for information (RFI), click HERE.