NC officials see Dorian doing less harm than Florence

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 16:40 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, left, churning over Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (NOAA via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina officials say they expect far less rain or flooding from Hurricane Dorian than the state experienced during Florence last year.

State Emergency Management Meteorologist Katie Webster said Monday that Dorian is expected to pick up its speed as it churns north along the East Coast. Webster says Dorian could drop 5 to 10 inches of rain on North Carolina, with points along the coast getting a foot or more. That’s about half the maximum rainfall totals during Florence last September.

Florence was blamed for 45 storm-related deaths in North Carolina, and the National Hurricane Center lists it as causing $22 billion in damage.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he’s activated 300 members of the National Guard to help with preparations and storm response.