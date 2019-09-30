NC officials report first vaping-related death in state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) – Officials in North Carolina have reported the first vaping-related death in the state.

Cone Health, a healthcare company in Greensboro, has confirmed a patient died last Wednesday after coming in with vaping-related problems.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported new statewide statistics Thursday showing 40 vaping-related incidents so far this year, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 12 deaths nationwide.

Officials are advising people to avoid any vaping product until the cause of these illnesses is better understood.