NC lottery officials reveal winner of $344.6 million Powerball ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina lottery officials Tuesday evening revealed that a Cumberland County man was the winner of the $344.6 million Powerball ticket that purchased in Hope Mills.

The winner, Charles W. Jackson, was revealed at a news conference at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the North Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh.

Jackson has elected to take a lump sum payment, which amounts to $223 million, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Carlie C’s in Hope Mills.

Lottery officials said it’s the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket. It’s the fifth time a North Carolina ticket claimed a Powerball jackpot.

