NC lottery officials reveal winner of $344.6 million Powerball ticket

Regional

by: CBS 17 staff

Posted: / Updated:
wncnphoto_1559687191909.jpg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina lottery officials Tuesday evening revealed that a Cumberland County man was the winner of the $344.6 million Powerball ticket that purchased in Hope Mills.

The winner, Charles W. Jackson, was revealed at a news conference at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the North Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh.

Jackson has elected to take a lump sum payment, which amounts to $223 million, according to lottery officials.  

The winning ticket was sold at Carlie C’s in Hope Mills.

Lottery officials said it’s the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket. It’s the fifth time a North Carolina ticket claimed a Powerball jackpot. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Winning $344.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in NC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss