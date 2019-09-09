NC fair ride closed after brace breaks loose, no one injured

FLETCHER, N.C. (WJHL) – A popular ride at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair is shut down after a brace broke loose.

State inspectors are expected to head to the scene in Fletcher later Monday.

Officials say the Space Wheels ride was in motion Saturday night when the brace broke off and landed in the fenced-in area.

“One of the brakes popped out of place and it got caught by the boom, and when it got caught by the boom, it broke off,” said fair rides expert Mike Neighbors. “We won’t operate the ride until we get done doing our due diligence and doing some proactive things to make sure this never happens again.”

Fair officials say there will be five total inspections Monday morning. The ride is expected to reopen in the afternoon.