SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WJHL) — “Ancient Aliens” author Mike Bara, a ufologist and a man who claims to have had an alien encounter with his family in the 1960s are among speakers slated for June 10’s Spruce Pine Alien Festival.

Bara, a lecturer and best-selling author known for the “Ancient Aliens” TV series, will deliver the keynote address at the daylong affair being held at Bierdocks Brewery and Pub, according to organizers.

Sherry Sautner, who is directing the second annual version of the event, has lined up a long slate of speakers. They range from Bara and Thom Reed, he of the 1969 UFO encounter, to “Underwater Colony expert” Brittany Barbieri and David Adair, an aerospace engineer known for an encounter at Area 51 with an “exoskeletal alien lifeform.”

The conference proper, which also includes an Area 51 costume contest and a music stage, runs from 12:30-8 p.m., with a VIP party from 10 a.m. to 12:30.

Also on tap is a premiere of John Yoast’s UFO documentary, “Alien Abduction Answers.”

The festival’s website notes that Spruce Pine and Mitchell County, N.C. are home to more UFO sightings than anywhere in North Carolina. Dozens of vendors are also expected.

More information is at sprucepinealienfestival.com.