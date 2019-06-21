Nashville mayor recommends getting rid of scooters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor David Briley said he is recommending putting an end to scooters in Nashville.

In a letter posted Friday, Briley said he notified the seven companies of his decision to end the pilot period and “ban e-scooters from our streets.”

The mayor wrote in a tweet, “We have seen the public safety and accessibility costs that these devices inflict, and it is not fair to our residents for this to continue.”

Today, I notified Nashville’s seven scooter companies of my decision to end the pilot period and ban e-scooters from our streets. We have seen the public safety and accessibility costs that these devices inflict, and it is not fair to our residents for this to continue. pic.twitter.com/1IBmZRsRgF— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) June 21, 2019

Briley said he initially reached out to the scooter companies on May 23 about certain concerns, including, visual clutter, improper rising, improper riding, parking violations and poor rider education. He gave the companies 30 days to address the concerns.

On Friday, Mayor Briley said despite hearing from six of the seven companies, he does not “believe the proposal goes far enough to protect the safety of our residents and visitors.”

“After much thought, I have decided to recommend to the Metro Council that the existing SUMD pilot program terminate and that scooters be removed from the Metro rights-of-way immediate upon the enactment of the council legislation.”

Metro Council will still need to approve the ban. News 2 is working to learn more information from the Mayor’s office and council members.