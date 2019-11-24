N.C. officials investigating attacks against horses

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL/WLOS) – In North Carolina, officials are looking into who’s responsible for shooting and cutting horses in Polk County, which is just outside Asheville.

Justin Hinton of WLOS caught up with officers as they continue to investigate the strange case.

Polk County’s horse country, now a country of concern after several horse attacks.

“Look at this and you wonder how someone could come around and hurt these animals,” said horse owner Lisa Otto.

The first incident reported in Columbus in January of someone shooting a horse.

Then two more cases in Greenville County between late October and mid-November.

Owners discovering one horse dead with gunshot wounds and the other standing in the road, bleeding with several cuts.

In Spartanburg County, cuts to two more horses in November. The injuries so bad, they had to be euthanized.

Owners are concerned that these incidents will continue.

“That’s what we’re hoping to avoid,” J.J. Sauvé of the Polk County Sheriffs Office said. “Greenville and Spartanburg County and our county as well are conducting saturation patrols.”

Sauvé says uniformed and plainclothes officers will patrol the area, looking into the incidents. After all, they’re not sure if people committed all of the acts.

“There have been a lot of wild animal attacks in other areas that have been confused for human-inflicted injuries, so we definitely want to rule that out,” he added. “The two gunshot wounds are absolutely human-inflicted and being investigated as such.”

A scary thought putting residents and horse owners on high alert.

“We double latch every gate and lots of lights and the cameras and what else can you do?” Otto said.

A little closer to home, a Greene County horse owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the person or people responsible for the death of his horse Blondie.

SEE ALSO: Owner of Greene Co. horse found dead with gunshot wound offering $5,000 reward for information

The horse was found shot in the shoulder area earlier this month.