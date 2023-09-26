MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department (MPD) is searching for a grandmother and her three-year-old grandson last seen on Monday evening.
According to MPD, Barbara Ann Smith took her grandson, Jaiden Douglas Barger, for a walk from his home on Sulphur Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. in a black and gray Radio Flyer wagon with a canopy. The two were reportedly last seen at Fred Miller Park around 7:30 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Smith and Barger haven’t returned home, the MPD stated. The pair were reportedly missing by Barger’s mother.
Barger is described by police as a white male, approximately 3′ tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and hazel eyes. Barger was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt with a dinosaur on the front.
Smith is a 53-year-old white female, approximately 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds, the MPD reports. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Smith was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue capri pants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 423-585-2701.