MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department (MPD) is searching for a grandmother and her three-year-old grandson last seen on Monday evening.

According to MPD, Barbara Ann Smith took her grandson, Jaiden Douglas Barger, for a walk from his home on Sulphur Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. in a black and gray Radio Flyer wagon with a canopy. The two were reportedly last seen at Fred Miller Park around 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of the Morristown Police Department

As of Tuesday morning, Smith and Barger haven’t returned home, the MPD stated. The pair were reportedly missing by Barger’s mother.

Barger is described by police as a white male, approximately 3′ tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and hazel eyes. Barger was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt with a dinosaur on the front.

Smith is a 53-year-old white female, approximately 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds, the MPD reports. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Smith was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue capri pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 423-585-2701.