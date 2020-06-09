Morristown Police looking for missing 74-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old man.

According to a release, James Standifer was last seen at a hospital after being released Saturday night.

Police said Standifer has several health issues and does not appear to have his medication.

Standifer is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is described as 5’11” tall, weighing about 209 pounds.

According to the release, he drives a 2011 black Dodge Dakota truck with license plate number 6V942 registered in Hamblen County.

Anyone with information about Standifer’s whereabouts should call Morristown Police at 423-585-2701.