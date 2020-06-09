Morristown police looking for armed robbery suspect

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Morristown are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The Morristown Police Department says the East End Pharmacy on East Andrew Johnson Parkway near Russellville was robbed just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the robber pointed a handgun at a pharmacy technician’s head as he demanded pills.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20’s to early-30’s who is between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was wearing dark cargo-style pants, a light-colored long-sleeved pullover, and a tan “boonie-style” hat.

Police say the suspect fled in a blue 2016-2018 Kia Optima.

(Photo: Morristown PD)

Investigators believe he may have visited other pharmacies prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips may be submitted at 423-585-1833.