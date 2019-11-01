Monroe County Sheriff searching for wanted suspect

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday its agency was searching for a wanted suspect last seen overnight.

According to MCSO, they are seeking Timothy Loveless, who is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault and interference with 911.

Loveless is descrived as 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen overnight in the County Road 890/Railyard crossing east of Etowah wearing a blue hoodie with green hat and dark pants.

MCSO advising people that if you see Loveless or have information to call 911 immediately.