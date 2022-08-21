KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley.

TBI says the subject of a Silver Alert – Claudene Whaley – was found dead. (Photo courtesy of TBI)

TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s.

She was reported to be driving along Gulf Road in the Hartford area of Cocke County.

Authorities have not revealed where they recovered Whaley’s body.

The TBI released a statement on Twitter, “We’d like to offer sincere condolences to her friends and family who love her and are missing her.”

Two other Silver Alerts remain active in East Tennessee:

Mary Ann Sampson, 55, is missing from Morristown. Also an alert remains active for Daniel Dewey, who has been missing from Knox County since March.