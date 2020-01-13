Miners block coal from leaving Pike County mine after weeks without pay

KIMPER, Ky. (WYMT) — Miners in Pike County, Kentucky are blocking a train loaded with coal from leaving a mine in Kimper.

A group of men stood on the tracks leading from Quest Energy in Blackburn Bottom Monday afternoon.

A train loaded down with coal is stuck on the tracks. A CSX crew went to the tracks to get the engine and will leave the loaded train cars there.

Miners said they worked from December 16, 2019 until now without getting paid. Those on the tracks tell our reporter they will not go back to work until their paychecks are in their bank accounts.

We are told more miners are on the way. We reached out to Quest Energy and left a message.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.