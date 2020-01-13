Breaking News
Ballad Health protest organizer announces end to protest outside of Holston Valley
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Miners block coal from leaving Pike County mine after weeks without pay

Regional

by: WYMT

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WYMT)

KIMPER, Ky. (WYMT) — Miners in Pike County, Kentucky are blocking a train loaded with coal from leaving a mine in Kimper.

A group of men stood on the tracks leading from Quest Energy in Blackburn Bottom Monday afternoon.

A train loaded down with coal is stuck on the tracks. A CSX crew went to the tracks to get the engine and will leave the loaded train cars there.

Miners said they worked from December 16, 2019 until now without getting paid. Those on the tracks tell our reporter they will not go back to work until their paychecks are in their bank accounts.

We are told more miners are on the way. We reached out to Quest Energy and left a message.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss