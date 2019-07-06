Mid-South man from “Back It Up Terry” video needs new wheelchair, 2 years later

Memphis, TN (localmemphis.com) — It’s the viral video that’s been seen millions of times even garnering the attention of Snoop Dogg and comedian-radio show host Rickey Smiley.

You might be familiar with the phrase, “Back it up Terry.”

It first appeared in a video of Terry Davis, where he’s sitting, unable to move in his wheelchair as fireworks go off just inches away from him.

Draco Wooten’s voice can be heard in the video as his cousin Terry sits, held captive in his wheelchair after setting fireworks ablaze July 4, 2017.

“It was just funny to me seeing it, so I’m dying laughing,” said Wooten.

Terry wasn’t injured and Draco and millions of others still laugh about it two years later.

“I think I got posted and tagged in 200 posts just today,” said Wooten.

Terry explains what really happened that day.

“When I lit it, I couldn’t move at all,” said Terry. “My chair went off on its own and I didn’t know.”

Davis’s mother, Annette Carter counts it all a blessing in good fun.

“People are saying God bless Terry, God bless your family,” said Carter.

Carter has collected video messages of well-wishers and fans of Terry.

But the wheelchair that made Terry and his family famous is not working anymore, and Terry is in need of another one. But it’s going to take a lot to get that done.

Electric wheelchairs don’t usually last more than 10 years, and the one Terry was sitting in two years ago gave out completely shortly after the video. Now, Davis needs a new custom chair, which will cost about $28,000.

Terry’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help towards the costs. (FIND IT HERE.) Another official GoFundMe was also set up to help the family. (YOU CAN FIND IT HERE.)

In the meantime, what happened to Terry two years ago won’t stop him from his beloved fireworks this year.

“I will be back out there this year,” said Terry.