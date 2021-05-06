Memorial service to be held Thursday for Watauga County officers killed in shooting

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A memorial for the two fallen Watauga County officers killed in a shooting will be held Thursday afternoon.

Services for both Sergeant Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office will be held at 3 p.m. at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C.

We are in Boone, NC for the funeral services of two Watauga Co. Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty.



Services to honor Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox begin at 3 pm on the Appalachian State University campus pic.twitter.com/KxvVk4Bcb7 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) May 6, 2021

Some streets in Boone have been closed ahead of the service and funeral procession that will travel to the Holmes Convocation Center.

The doors to the center will open to the public at 1 p.m. with a streamed service starting at 3 p.m.

Guests at the service are required to wear face coverings.

Both officers were killed as a result of an hours-long standoff that occurred after a welfare check. The standoff left five people dead, including the suspect, the suspect’s parents, and both officers.

News Channel 11 has a crew in Boone providing coverage of the memorial service.