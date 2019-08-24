Man previously convicted on meth charges sought in Watauga County, NC after absconding from parole

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – North Carolina authorities are seeking a man who absconded from parole.

According to a release from the High Country Crime Stoppers, Jason R. Morsette, 40, is sought by authorities.

The High Country Crime Stoppers and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety – Watauga County Probation and Parole are asking for the public’s help in locating Morsette.

Morsette’s original charges include manufacturing Schedule II controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine precursors.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.