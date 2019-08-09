Man dies after confrontation with deputies in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WATE) – Tennessee authorities say a man has died after displaying a gun while deputies were trying to take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the man’s death Thursday in Sevier County. The TBI said in a news release that deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to the location in the Seymour community to try to arrest the man. He was identified as 42-year-old Norman Lowell Vandergriff of Knoxville.

The release said the man reportedly wouldn’t comply with verbal commands, began resisting and displayed a gun, resulting in deputies firing shots at a vehicle the man was in. The agency said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sevier County District Attorney Jimmy Dunn says the man involved in what investigators initially thought to be a KCSO officer-involved shooting death may have actually died by his own weapon.

Dunn saying after reviewing the evidence, it is his opinion that the suspect may have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers did discharge their weapons, but, the man may have died from a wound administered by his own weapon – which he had raised to officers just before they fired.

The TBI is still involved in the investigation because it is an officer-involved shooting; the investigation is ongoing.

No law enforcement officers were injured.