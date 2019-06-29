Man convicted of hate crimes from 2017 Virginia rally sentenced to life in prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.

Fields apologized before he was sentenced.

