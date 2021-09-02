Man who identified as ‘God’ charged with arson after fire damages Knoxville church

Dakota Snook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who previously identified himself to police officers as “God” is accused of breaking into a Knoxville church and setting a flag on fire.

The incident caused about $2,000 in damages, according to an arrest report.

The report says that just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 31, Knoxville police responded to a reported disturbance at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Maryville Pike.

There, staff members told the responding officers there was a man in the church who had “trespassed from the church multiple times.”

During the search for the suspect, officers said in the report they could smell a burnt odor. The source of the smell was found to be a flag that had been set on fire, which also burned the wall and carpet.

Dakota Snook was taken into custody after officers reported finding him “behind a closed door with his pants around his ankles.”

Snook allegedly confessed to the officers that he entered the church through a broken window. When questioned about the burning flag, Snook told officers he didn’t like that flag because he “isn’t a Christian.”

The report notes that during prior incidents, Snook has “identified as God.”

Snook is charged with burglary, vandalism, and arson of a place of worship.

