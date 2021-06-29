Man arrested in Carter County after attempting to dispose girlfriend’s body in Watauga Lake incarcerated in North Carolina

(WJHL) — After crossing state lines in an attempt to dispose his girlfriend’s body in Watauga Lake, Michael Cadogan, 24, of North Carolina has been extradited and is incarcerated in the Guildford County, North Carolina Jail without bond.

This information is according to Matthew Truitt with the High Point Police Department.

Cadogan appeared in Carter County court Monday to waive his right to extradition for return to North Carolina.

He was held in Carter County on several charges, including fugitive from justice and abuse of a corpse.

In North Carolina, he faces several more charges: first-degree murder and concealing a corpse.

The father of deceased 19-year-old Gianna Delgado, made an appearance in the courtroom that day, where he was later escorted out.