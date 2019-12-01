Man arrested after being found naked in Kohl’s parking lot on Black Friday in North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale Police arrested a Virginia man in the Kohl’s parking lot Friday afternoon in North Carolina on several charges, including indecent exposure.

Police say an officer was on foot patrol when he smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from a row of vehicles.

The officer noticed one vehicle with its windows down, and upon approach spotted a nude man inside.

The suspect attempted to drive away after the officer ordered him to dress and exit the vehicle.

Police say the man drove behind and between nearby buildings but was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody, wearing pants and a shirt.

“This sort of public behavior on the busiest shopping day of the year is particularly appalling,” said Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “We are glad no citizens were adversely impacted and pleased that our emphasis on proactive patrols paid off in this instance.”

Although the area was crowded with Black Friday shoppers, authorities believe the only person to have observed the man’s lewd behavior was the officer.

His actions had not been reported by patrons or passersby, nor were his motives clearly known, police say.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old, Tylik Shawdu Little. Little was charged with resisting arrest and marijuana possession. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

Little is currently held at the Wake County Detention Center on a secured bond.