Man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list after escaping custody of Hamilton Co. deputies at hospital

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect that was arrested on aggravated robbery and child abuse charges, but escaped custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bell escaped from a Chattanooga hospital on Sunday.

According to TBI, 29-year-old Anthony Labron Bell was being held on six counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated child abuse, and other charges dealing with drugs, guns and a burglary.

Police said Bell was last seen wearing a green hospital gown, no shoes, and in handcuffs.

The TBI joined the search after Chattanooga police say they think they’ve discovered Bell’s hospital gown and ID bracelet at an industrial tire company over the weekend.

He has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.