PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)– While Dollywood has some traditional theme park food items, it’s also known for having a variety of different dishes and restaurants that showcase southern cuisine.

Executive Chef Chris Seabrook plans the menu items months, sometimes years ahead of the festivals. While he and his team play a major role in the park experience year-round, the Flower and Food Festival is their time to shine.

Chef Chris took some time to show News Channel 11 how to make one of the festival-exclusive items, Street Tacos.

Parkgoers can also get a “Tasting Pass” for the festival which allows them to try five festival food and drink items, including Street Tacos, for one price.

All of the items are also located in the Market Square area. You can try these delicious foods and see the stunning flower icons through June 11.