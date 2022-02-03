Loudon County deputy killed in I-75 crash identified

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County officials have identified the deputy that was killed in a crash on northbound I-75 early Thursday morning.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson said Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins responded to I-75 N near the Tennessee River bridge around mile marker 74 to remove a ladder that had fallen onto the roadway. While attempting to clear the roadway, an oncoming tractor-trailer struck Jenkins, his patrol unit and two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of I-75 near the Tennessee River bridge were shut down around 8:00 a.m. with traffic diverted to Exit 72 due to the crash.

An investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol is ongoing.

Northbound lanes of I-75 remain closed according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

