(WJHL) – In a 2022 Top Adventure Towns poll by Blue Ridge Outdoors, several local destinations are competing for the region’s top adventure spot titles.

The third and final round of voting closes on Sept. 6, with several classes of competition:

Tiny Adventure Towns

Small Adventure Towns

Medium Adventure Towns

Large Adventure Towns

In the tiny town category, Damascus, Virginia, is the only location in News Channel 11’s coverage area.

Several local towns are in the running for Best Small Adventure Town, like Abingdon, Galax and Marion in Southwest Virginia.

At the medium level, Bristol and Sevierville are competing with locales as far away as Maryland. Johnson City and Maryville were nominated but didn’t survive to the final round.

Asheville, North Carolina has a shot at Best Large Adventure Town alongside larger metro areas like Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Charleston, South Carolina.