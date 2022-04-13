(WJHL) — A release from Cumberland Gap National Historic Park revealed that several area agencies will train for emergency response to crashes that involve vehicles located in a tunnel.
“Despite safety measures, accidents can and do occur,” the release stated. “In fact, Park Rangers at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are called to respond to traffic accidents in and around the tunnel more often than any other type of call.”
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police, North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department, Lee County EMS and Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be among 21 agencies participating in the training. The courses will focus on situations involving crashes inside a mile-long tunnel that runs under a mountain.
Since the tunnel, which is owned by the National Park Service and managed by the Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority, connect two states, surrounding agencies must practice with communication and coordination during emergencies.
The staged tunnel crash at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will allow the agencies to practice fire suppression, vehicle extrication, triaging the injured and other life-saving measures.
Agencies participating in the training will include the following:
- Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
- Middlesboro Police Department
- Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Bell County Sheriff’s Office
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Virginia State Police
- Kentucky State Police
- Middlesboro Fire Department
- Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department
- North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department
- Claiborne County EMS
- Lee County EMS
- Bell County Rescue Squad
- Jonesville Rescue Squad
- Thomas Walker Rescue Squad
- Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport
- Air Evac Lifeteam
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park features over 24,000 acres located where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia meet. According to the release, from July 2020 through June 2021, authorities escorted over 18,000 trucks transporting hazardous materials through the tunnel.