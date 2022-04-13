(WJHL) — A release from Cumberland Gap National Historic Park revealed that several area agencies will train for emergency response to crashes that involve vehicles located in a tunnel.

“Despite safety measures, accidents can and do occur,” the release stated. “In fact, Park Rangers at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are called to respond to traffic accidents in and around the tunnel more often than any other type of call.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police, North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department, Lee County EMS and Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be among 21 agencies participating in the training. The courses will focus on situations involving crashes inside a mile-long tunnel that runs under a mountain.

Since the tunnel, which is owned by the National Park Service and managed by the Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority, connect two states, surrounding agencies must practice with communication and coordination during emergencies.

The staged tunnel crash at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will allow the agencies to practice fire suppression, vehicle extrication, triaging the injured and other life-saving measures.

Agencies participating in the training will include the following:

Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

Middlesboro Police Department

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Bell County Sheriff’s Office

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Virginia State Police

Kentucky State Police

Middlesboro Fire Department

Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department

North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department

Claiborne County EMS

Lee County EMS

Bell County Rescue Squad

Jonesville Rescue Squad

Thomas Walker Rescue Squad

Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport

Air Evac Lifeteam

Claiborne Medical Center

Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park features over 24,000 acres located where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia meet. According to the release, from July 2020 through June 2021, authorities escorted over 18,000 trucks transporting hazardous materials through the tunnel.