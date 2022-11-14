SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 06: Lizzo performs at Sydney Opera House on January 06, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Award-winning pop star Lizzo announced a new concert series across North America on Monday with the tour kicking off in Knoxville.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winner will kick off the second leg of her The Special 2our Friday, April 21 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 17-date concert tour will run through Friday, June 2 and include stops in Lexington, Memphis and Raleigh.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on lizzomusic.com. American Express cardholders will have first access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Nov. 17.

The concert is a part of the University of Tennessee‘s Volapalooza, an annual end-of-year concert event. A number of student tickets will be available at a discounted rate of $30.

Students will receive an email from Thompson-Boling Arena to their UT email address with information on how to purchase tickets and a second email with the link to actually purchase the tickets.

Lizzo, who is also a classically-trained flutist, ascended into stardom in 2019 with several platinum-charting hits on her debut album CUZ I LOVE YOU.

The 7x platinum hit, Truth Hurts, made her just the third female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart without a featured artist and marked the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rap artist ever.

Named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time,” “Truth Hurts” went on to earn a 2020 GRAMMY Award for “Best Pop Solo Performance,” with CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) receiving that year’s GRAMMY for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and “Jerome” earning “Best Traditional R&B Performance.”

Her most recent album Special peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. She recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program for the Amazon Prime reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.