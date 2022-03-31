KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials in East Tennessee are giving an update on the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire that began Wednesday afternoon in the Wears Valley community in Sevier County, Tenn.

The press conference is the first major update since Wednesday night when it was last reported the fire had grown to at least 1,000 acres and impacted at least 35 structures.

The press conference is beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ramsey Hotel conference room in Pigeon Forge.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.