KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire and utilities crews responded to a small fire along a Knoxville residential street Tuesday after an apparent lightning bolt struck a gas line, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
KFD responded to the scene and tweeted about it around 9:50 a.m. along Iskagna Drive. Crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board also responded to the scene.
The WATE 6 Storm Team says widespread rain and rumbles were expected Tuesday morning. Some afternoon clearing with later breezy and mostly cloudy conditions are also anticipated.
The fire was reportedly put out some moments later. No further information was yet available.
A Knoxville Utilities Board spokesperson said the lightning strike may have contributed to a small power outage in the area. The KUB outage map lists 95 customers without power as of 11:25 a.m. after the total reached 7,000 Tuesday morning.