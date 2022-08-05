LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Eastern Kentucky is still reeling from devastating floods that destroyed numerous homes and businesses and killed at least 37 people.

In nearby Letcher County, the town of Neon saw its downtown area all but washed away. Among the businesses impacted were the flower shop and dance studio belonging to Bonnie Kincer and her husband.

Kincer told News Channel 11 that she vividly remembers discovering her prized dance studio torn apart by the floods.

“I came to the front, and I stopped, and I screamed as loud as I could because I couldn’t stand to look back through there,” said Kincer while holding back tears.

The award-winning studio had been swept away, but several of the trophies inside stayed standing. Kincer said the clean-up has been difficult, but others have helped ease the burden.

“We’ve started to try to clean up,” Kincer said. “We’ve had a lot of people to help us.”

Kincer’s studio was a happy place for many Letcher County children. She said even children who couldn’t afford to pay the studio’s rates were always welcome to dance on her stage.

“It’s been a saving grace for kids in this community,” said Larissa Bailey, whose daughter was among the children who loved the studio. “The school bus stops here every day. She and her husband, Randall, come outside and they get the kids off the school bus. They feed them, they take care of them, and then they perform.”

Kincer’s stage is silent following the floods, and she doesn’t know when she and her young dancers will be able to return to it.

“We hoping to get help from FEMA, but we are being told that it’s very hard for them to be able to cover all of our losses because there’s just so much,” Kincer said. “We just don’t know where we’re going to go from here, but we can’t sit down and give up.”

The July floods have resulted in so much damage that President Joe Biden and the First Lady have planned a visit to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the affected areas and visit with families.