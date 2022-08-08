WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A distribution center that connects flood victims with essentials will remain at Letcher County Central High School until Friday, Aug. 12.

The school, located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg, Kentucky, will remain open each day from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. for pick-up or donation drop-offs. The distribution center contains a heavy stock of bottled water, hygiene products, clothing and toys.

County leaders told News Channel 11 that the National Guard continues to work to distribute dozens of pallets of bottled water to those in need throughout the county.

The biggest need now, however, is cleaning supplies.

While the distribution is available until Friday, officials revealed that at that time, they will begin to transition to a warehouse. Leaders had previously announced that the transition would begin Monday.