Korean War soldier’s remains return home, 60 years later

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina soldier who was declared dead in the Korean War more than 60 years ago will be remembered in a ceremony at the State Capitol.

Pfc. William Hoover Jones will lie in honor on Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper will lay a wreath in his memory and present his family with the U.S. and North Carolina flags flown over the State Capitol. Both flags will fly at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday.

Jones was a 19-year-old native of Red Oak who was reported missing in action in North Korea on Nov. 26, 1950. The Army declared him dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Jones was identified after North Korea last year turned over 55 boxes containing remains of U.S. service members killed during the war to the U.S.