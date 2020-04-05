Knoxville police investigating deadly crash, shooting from Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigating a deadly crash and shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Saturday night.
First responders were dispatched to reports of a wreck into a building on the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Ave.
When they arrived, Knoxville Fire Department removed the victim, a 36-year-old female, from the vehicle, and discovered that she had gunshot wounds to her legs.
She was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
According to KPD, a witness advised them that the vehicle approached from the south on Chestnut before crashing into the building, and that gunshots were heard from the area which the vehicle was travelling before the crash.
KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- JCPD: Man charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while under the influence
- 27-year-old Johnson City man charged with two counts of aggravated assault
- NCDHHS: 2,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 31 deaths
- Northeast State to offer virtual town hall for students April 8
- Midland-Odessa Chinese Association speaks on the rise of reported hate crimes against Asian Americans amid COVID-19