Knoxville man killed in Smokies after falling tree strikes vehicle

A Knoxville man was killed Monday afternoon in Great Smoky Mountain National Park after his vehicle was struck by a falling tree.

Patrick Cook Elliott, 64, of Knoxville was driving west on Little River Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday when the accident occurred, approximately seven miles from Sugarlands Visitor Center.

GSMNP Park Rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene. Elliott was transported to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

There were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma due to the impact of the fallen tree. The cause of death is under investigation.