Kentucky shooting suspect escapes jail through HVAC system

Regional

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

Creadell Hubbard (Courtesy: Christian County, Ky. jail)

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Hopkinsville, Kentucky police have issued an alert for a 61-year-old shooting suspect who escaped from the Christian County jail Monday.

Police said Creadell Hubbard escaped through the facility’s heating and cooling system sometime between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

According to officers, Hubbard has a violent criminal history that includes charges ranging from fleeing and evading police to possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He is also the suspect in a previous shooting on Jago Road, police revealed.

Hubbard should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss