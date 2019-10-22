Kentucky shooting suspect escapes jail through HVAC system

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Hopkinsville, Kentucky police have issued an alert for a 61-year-old shooting suspect who escaped from the Christian County jail Monday.

Police said Creadell Hubbard escaped through the facility’s heating and cooling system sometime between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

According to officers, Hubbard has a violent criminal history that includes charges ranging from fleeing and evading police to possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He is also the suspect in a previous shooting on Jago Road, police revealed.

Hubbard should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.