Kentucky man charged with attempted murder, arrested & extradited from Nashville to Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – A Kentucky man was arrested and transported from Nashville to the Bell County Detention Center for attempted murder charges.

Nashville police arresting 57-year-old Chesley Miracle after utilizing information that was entered in the National Crime Information Center.

Miracle attempted to kill Jessica Partin while he was intoxicated and arguing with her.

Partin attempted to leave a residence in Bell County when Miracle fired several rounds at her.

Miracle is also charged with two counts of theft of a firearm, a pistol and a Glock .380, which both weapons belonging to Partin.