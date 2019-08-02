Kentucky Labor Cabinet fines Blackjewel $366,500 for failing to post wage bond

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) – Kentucky state officials sent Blackjewel and its former CEO Jeff Hoops a notice of violations of state law.

They also levied a $366,500 fine.

This is due to the company’s failure to post a bond when the company started mining in Kentucky in 2017.

That bond is required to cover the company’s entire payroll for four weeks, which would have helped pay the miners after the company filed for bankruptcy last month.

You can read the violation notice and citation below.

Blackjewel Citation by Lynnette Cooney on Scribd

