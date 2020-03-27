Kentucky governor discourages travel to Tennessee due to coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is asking his fellow Kentuckians to avoid traveling to Tennessee, claiming the Volunteer State has not taken the appropriate measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In his daily coronavirus briefing Friday, Beshear had a stark message for those living on the border with Tennessee.

“If you are a Kentuckian living on that border, I need you to not go to Tennessee for anything other than work, or helping a loved one, or maybe the grocery, if it is there closer,” Beshear said.

As of Friday, there were 1,203 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tennessee. Kentucky reported 302.

The Tennessee Department of Health said that about 16,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. It is unclear how many tests have been given in Kentucky.

“We have made major sacrifices such as shutting down bars and restaurants, nail salons…all of these forward-facing businesses,” Beshear claimed. “But our neighbors from the south in many instances have not.”

The governor warned that if Kentuckians “go down over that border” and visit a restaurant or business, they could bring the coronavirus back to Kentucky.

“I cannot control that Tennessee is not taking the steps that we have,” Beshear added.

When asked if he has considered closing the border with Tennessee, Beshear said he is “not there yet.”