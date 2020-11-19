Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions to take effect across the state Friday.

Beginning November 20 at 5 p.m., restaurants and bars must close indoor dining. Pick-up, delivery, and outdoor service will still be allowed.

Indoor venues, including event spaces and theaters, will be limited to 25 people per room. This includes funeral and wedding gatherings.

Indoor social gatherings must be limited to groups from no more than two different households, with a maximum of eight people per gathering.

On Tuesday, Governor Beshear released a video on Facebook, along with several other Midwest governors, warning of surging COVID-19 cases heading into the winter months and urging families to take precautions.

“This is about public health. We have all placed the health of our people above party and worked together to slow the spread,” Gov. Beshear said in the post. “We are committed to working together to protect families, our frontline workers, and small business owners throughout the region. We’re in this together.”

Kentucky’s restrictions will be in place until December 13 at 11:59 p.m. On Wednesday, Kentucky had a total of 2,753 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.