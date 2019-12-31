Kentucky: 2 horses rescued from area where 20 others killed

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A pregnant mare and her yearling colt have been rescued from a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky where 20 horses were found fatally shot earlier this month.

The two horses were collected by a rescue organization on Friday and taken to the Kentucky Humane Society.

The Humane Society’s top executive says the colt was fine but the mare was very thin and showing signs of stress and is being treated.

Kentucky Humane Society spokesperson Andrea Blair told News Channel 11 that the mare and colt have not been given names yet, but they have received many suggestions. They plan to name the two after the new year.

Donations are being accepted to the Kentucky Humane Society Equine C.A.R.E. program.

Blair also told News Channel 11 that there are three more horses estimated to be in the area that the rest were found, and efforts are currently underway to rescue them as well.

Authorities say 20 horses were found dead along U.S. 23 over a six-day span.

The Humane Society says free-roaming horses have been a longstanding problem in Eastern Kentucky after many were abandoned by owners in the late 2000s.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information about the shootings. No arrests have been made.