It’s baby copperhead snake season. Here’s what to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority reminded East Tennesseans that it’s baby copperhead snake season as people embark into the woods or work on their yards while enjoying the cooler weather.

The snake species is venomous.

The TVA said Tuesday that from now through November, it is baby copperhead snake season, and if you are hiking or walking to be sure to look carefully where you step or place your hands. Baby copperheads are small, blend very well into fallen foliage and they like to hang out in damp places like logs on the trail — and even flowerpots in residential yards.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported more than 20 species of snakes can be found in Tennessee. The copperhead is one of four venomous snakes in Tennessee, and the pit viper can be found in all parts of the Volunteer State.

The TWRA also said the copperhead generally prefers forested habitat and avoids open areas such as pastures and agricultural fields; instead, it is often found on rocky, wooded hillsides with abundant logs, leaf litter or rocks for cover. Copperheads can also be found in urban and suburban environments, as well as near wetland and stream edges.

Copperheads like to eat mice, small birds, lizards, snakes, amphibians and insects — especially cicadas.

While wildlife officials said copperhead venom is not very potent and fatalities from its bite are extremely rare, venomous snake bites also have the potential to cause severe tissue damage.

Health officials have shared that snake bites can cause severe burning pain at the site, rapid swelling, discoloration or blood-filled blisters after six to 10 hours. In severe cases, nausea, vomiting, sweating, trouble breathing and weakness are possible.

Health officials also advise that if you’re bitten by a venomous snake, remember the following: