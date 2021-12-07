Indoor dog park & bar coming to Knoxville

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is one step closer to having an indoor dog park and bar. It’s a concept dreamed up by Hanna Harris, the owner of “My curious canine”, a local dog training and boarding business.

The Bark will give dog owners a space that is safer and less intimidating than a traditional outdoor park. Trainers will perform behavior checks, look at shot records and they can care for your pups while you grab a beer.

“We have one of the largest dog populations in the country, we have the dog friendliest city in the nation. I think this is such a big part of the community because one, we need a safe way for our dogs to play, but also we need more resources for training as well and we’re really excited to bring it,” said Harris.

“We plan on serving a lot of local beers, we’re doing cans only so you don’t have to worry about glass breaking. You’ll be able to get a beer from the bar and go watch your furry friend play.”

In addition to a park, the Bark will be home to the existing training and boarding facility. Harris will go before the Knoxville Planning Commission on Thursday to request a special use permit for the small animal care facility. If all goes to plan, she hopes to open in the spring. The Bark will be located off Lamar Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss