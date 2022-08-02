(WJHL) — Floodwaters in eastern Kentucky devastated rural communities nestled in the valleys of Appalachia, killing at least 37 people in its wake.

Below are ways you can help Kentuckians who lost some — or in many cases, all — of what they had.

Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bear Hunters Association

What: The two entities teamed up to provide water, non-perishable food items, clothes, cleaning supplies and other needed items to the sheriff’s office all week.

When: Donations accepted 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Where: 1570 Jackson Love Highway, Erwin, 37650

East Tennessee State University

What: ETSU updated its ETSU Response website to provide links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer and/or monetary support to Kentucky flood relief. Those links are available here.

American Red Cross

What: Donations can be made to the Red Cross Disaster Relief by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 or by clicking here.

Save the Children

What: The organization’s response team mobilized to help children living in the area. Click here to donate to the 2022 Eastern Kentucky Flood Crisis Fund.

Marion, Virginia

What: The town joined the Appalachia flood relief efforts. Donations of canned food, clothing and cleaning supplies can be made.

When: Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Where: Seaver Brown Funeral Service located at 237 E. Main St., Marion, VA 24354

Americares

What: As Americares emergency response teams are on the ground in eastern Kentucky, you can make a donation by clicking here.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

What: Those who would like to make a donation can do so by clicking here. Donations can also be mailed by writing a check to Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund and mailing it to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero, St. 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601

The ETSU Response webpage reminded those who donate to ensure they are donating to reputable sources and agencies. To avoid charity scams, research organizations by using the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Guidestar.





